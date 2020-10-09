Press Releases of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: Absa Bank Ghana

Absa Bank congratulates PRESEC Legon for winning NSMQ 2020

Absa Bank team with the NSMQ 2020 champions PRESEC Legon

Absa Bank Ghana, a lead sponsor of the National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has congratulated the Presbyterian Boys’ School (PRESEC-Legon) for emerging the ultimate winners of this year’s competition.



PRESEC-Legon won with 36 points, beating Adisadel College and Opoku Ware School who came 2nd and 3rd with 31 and 21 points respectively.



In a congratulatory message on her page, Mrs. Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana, wished the champions a hearty congratulations for a very well-deserved win.



“It’s been an exciting month filled with surprises! However, for the contestants this is a life changing experience that will shape their future,” she said.



“As a key partner in national development, Absa is committed to helping shape the future of our young people. Consequently, our partnership with Primetime and the Ministry of Education to promote Science and Mathematics through the National Science and Maths Quiz.”



The NSMQ which is a Primetime Production is sponsored by the GES in partnership with Absa Bank, with support from other organisations.



As a lead sponsor, Absa Bank supports key aspects of the competition including the Absa Money Zone, Sci-Tech Fair, Mentoring Session, Regional Championships and the Absa Excellence Awards among others.



This is PRESEC-Legon’s sixth time of becoming champions of the competition after winning the trophy in 1995, 2003, 2006, 2008 and 2009.



Instituted in 1993 by Primetime Limited, the NSMQ is designed to promote the study of science and mathematics among second cycle students.







Abena Osei-Poku MD, Absa Bank Ghana

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.