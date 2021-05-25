Absa Bank MD Abena Osei-Poku named one of Africa’s most influential female leaders

Press Releases of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: Absa Bank Ghana

The Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana, Abena Osei-Poku has been named as one of Africa’s 50 Most Influential Female Corporate leaders.



The announcement was made by Leading Ladies Africa, a women-focused non-profit organization based in Sub-Saharan Africa, which is committed to promoting leadership and excellence among African women.



The top 50 corporate women list, which is in its fifth year, comprises of African women and women of African descent who are making great contributions and impact in the corporate and business sector.



Mrs Abena Osei-Poku’s recognition as one of Africa’s leading corporate women, is in honour of her inspiring achievements, exemplary leadership in Ghana’s banking sector and her commitment to upholding good corporate governance as well as supporting people’s dreams and possibilities through the provision of financial services, solutions and opportunities.



Commenting on the announcement, Mrs. Osei-Poku said “I am truly humbled and honoured by this recognition. As a leader, my passion and commitment is to give meaning to people’s lives and this remains my guiding principle as we continue to drive shared prosperity for all”.



As the Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana, Abena Osei-Poku has demonstrated integrity and innovation in Ghana’s financial sector, and most importantly sustained business growth.



Ms. Francesca Uriri, the Founder of Leading Ladies Africa, noted that the list reflects the organization’s objective to continue to push for gender diversity and inclusiveness within the corporate sector – especially for African women. It is also to highlight and celebrate their achievements as well as contribution to the growth of global business and large corporate organisations.



“We will continue to push for gender diversity and inclusion of African women and women of African descent in executive positions and boardrooms in organisations across the world, and hope that this list encourages more to aim for these positions and increase representation across different sectors,” Ms. Uriri added.



The list also features other prominent Ghanaian women including Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana and Kadijah Amoah, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Energy Ghana Limited.



Leading Ladies Africa, has been keen on promoting women’s rights in Africa, developing and equipping African women with the skills required to take on leadership roles across businesses, governance and corporate sectors.



Link to 50 Leading African Corporate Women