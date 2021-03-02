Press Releases of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Absa Bank Ghana

Absa Bank Ghana supports KNUST student laptop initiative

Some beneficiary students with officials of the university and corporate partners

Absa Bank Ghana has donated 50 brand-new laptops to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). The donation is in support of the university’s new initiative dubbed ‘SONSOL Project’ to provide every needy student with a laptop.



The laptops were presented to the beneficiary students at a short presentation ceremony held at the university’s Great Hall.



Speaking at the event, Priscilla Yeboah, Head of Citizenship at Absa Bank Ghana stated that the donation was in line with the bank’s force for good agenda in supporting young people through education and skills development to help bring their possibilities to life.



“At Absa, our goal is to be a real force for good by playing a shaping role in society. One of the ways we achieve this is through education and skills development of the youth for economic growth. We have pursued this agenda over the years through various programmes such as the Absa Tertiary Scholarship Scheme which awarded over 500 tertiary students in 13 universities across the country, KNUST inclusive, with full bursaries to cover their undergraduate programmes,” Mrs. Yeboah said.



According to Mrs. Yeboah, there is a growing awareness of soft skills which are critical to young people’s success in the workplace and their development in all aspects of their life. “That is why Absa is committed to help improve and support the youth to overcome this skills gap through the Absa ReadytoWork Programme which is designed to provide young people the needed skills that will help them transition from the academic world into the world of work.”



She commended the leadership of KNUST for the ‘SONSOL Project’ which aims to support students with free laptops to boost their academic and research work.



In her remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson thanked Absa Bank for supporting the students despite the economic challenges that COVID-19 has brought.



Prof. Akosua Dickson said the problem of students with financial challenges is real and appealed for more corporate support. “Corporate bodies should help mentor these needy students, and imbibe soft skills needed to make them employable in the competitive market.”



The Vice Chancellor assured the bank and other corporate bodies that the university is fully committed to ensuring a win-win partnership as they together leverage off their collective efforts.