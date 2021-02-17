Press Releases of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: Absa Bank Ghana

Absa Bank Ghana partners Transitions to offer customers enhanced services

Officials of Absa Bank and Transitions in a group picture

Absa Bank Ghana has partnered with Enterprise Funeral Services Ghana Limited, trading as Transitions -The Funeral People, to offer one-stop-shop funeral-related services to Absa customers at discounted prices.



Services include transportation of the deceased from the place of death, mortuary services, undertaking, hearse services, burial, and graveside services. Other services include casket services, chapel, and reception facilities, and live streaming services.



Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Charles Addo, Retail Director at Absa Bank said “There is a growing trend amongst Ghanaian families for private funerals or burials; a choice they consider crucial to help adhere to current directives to observe the appropriate health and safety protocols.” This, he said, is the main idea behind “The Absa -Transitions Advantage”.



Mr. Addo further noted that as Ghana and the entire world continues to live with the effects and restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic and its related uncertainties, Absa Bank Ghana and Transitions have been working together to enrich their product solutions to address the evolving needs of customers and continuously offer convenience as well as peace of mind.



Mrs. Genevieve Cornelius General Manager, Transitions said “The Absa-Transitions Advantage value proposition offers a 20% discount to all Absa – Funeral Finance Plan Unlimited (FFP Unlimited) policyholders and 15% discount to all other Absa customers on any of the Transitions core services.”



Mrs. Cornelius said that the partnership, among others, is intended to offer customers of the bank greater value, convenience, and peace of mind during those inevitable difficult and challenging times in life.



Customers of Absa can pay for services from Transitions using very flexible modes of payments such as paying directly into a Transitions account at any Absa branch nationwide or via POS at Transitions.



In another development, Absa Bank in partnership with Enterprise Life, also a subsidiary of Enterprise Group, has enhanced their current Life Protection Policy.



Mr. Francis Akoto-Yirenkyi, General Manager Distribution at Enterprise Life, noted that insights from existing policyholders as well as that of prospective policyholders contributed to the company decision to repackage the product offering to offer greater value to customers.



The benefits on the Unlimited Life Protection Plan include a full waiver of premium benefit, 5% annual cashback, a 2-month premium holiday, a surrender value as well as a life swap benefit which allows a covered policyholder to transfer his or her benefit to either his or her spouse, child, sibling, foster parent or guardian.



There are optional benefits such as hospitalisation, cash bonus, and personal accident cover.



In recognition of Absa Bank Ghana’s bancassurance innovative partnerships, the bank was awarded the Bancassurance Leader at the 2020 Ghana Insurance Awards; a platform created to honour top-class performance, professionalism, and innovation across the Ghanaian insurance industry.