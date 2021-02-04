Press Releases of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Absa Bank Ghana

Absa Bank Ghana kickstarts 2021 'ReadyToWork' virtual sessions

ReadyToWork participants engaging in the virtual session

Absa Bank Ghana has begun its 2021 ReadyToWork sessions with a renewed mandate of reaffirming its commitment to education and skills development in Ghana.



Over 35,000 students and youth were supported to upskill with the ReadyToWork programme last year 2020, equipping them with soft skills for improving their employment or self-employment prospects, via face to face and online media nationwide.



In partnership with Enactus Ghana, the virtual sessions which are interactive on Facebook Live and Zoom, are to equip the youth with relevant skills required to transition from learning to earning. The sessions focus on the four modules of the ReadytoWork programme namely Entrepreneurial Skills, Money Skills, People Skills and Work Skills.



The ReadyToWork programme is Absa Bank’s flagship e-learning curriculum that helps to prepare young people for the transition from school to the world of work. It empowers young people with the skills they need to enhance their employment or self-employment prospects.



In January, four sessions were conducted touching on topics such as money management; modern trends in entrepreneurship; self-actualization in the workplace; and professional relationship building.



According to the Head of Citizenship at Absa Bank Ghana, Mrs. Priscilla Yeboah, Absa Bank has committed to support the Education and Skills Development of the youth as part of our Force for Good agenda. This is to make significant contributions towards human capital development and economic growth hence the ReadytoWork virtual sessions.



“These virtual sessions are to introduce participants to the Absa Readytowork Programme which equips them with essential skills for life after school. The programme is facilitated by subject matter experts, both internal and external facilitators who come on to share practical experiences on how to prepare and position oneself for opportunities in the formal and informal sectors of our economy,” said Mrs. Yeboah.



“This forms part of the bank’s Force for Good agenda to bring people’s possibilities to life and support economic growth” added Mrs. Yeboah.



The last session for the month was held on 28th of January.