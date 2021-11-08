About $17m spent on transmission lines between Tema, Accra - GRIDCo

Business News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Transmission lines from Tema to Accra are under reconstruction



• GRIDCo attributes reconstruction exercise to high demand for power within Accra-Tema area



• Project expected to end by March 2022



Director of System Operations for Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), Mark Awuah Baah, has disclosed that about $17 million has been spent on maintenance works on transmission lines from Accra to Tema.



He noted that Accra and Tema are considered areas with a very high power demand.



These areas, he said, consume about 40% of the country’s demand for power.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Sunday, November 7, 2021, Mr Awuah Baah said, “Accra and Tema alone consume about 40% of Ghana’s power demand, so it is very high. There is a lot of generation in Tema, and these have to be evacuated to Accra…If you’re driving along the motorway, from Accra to Tema, on the left side, you’d see all these activities on the transmission lines, and these are costing us about $17 million.”



The Director of System Operations for Ghana Grid Company explained that the reason his outfit has pumped $17 million into the project is to ensure the stabilization of power in the country.



The revamp of the energy sector, he said, will lead to the supply of stable and reliable power to Ghanaians.



“If we don’t reinforce the system here, it becomes difficult to stabilise the system, so there’s been a lot of injection that we are doing in Accra-Tema alone,” he stated.



Meanwhile, the reconstruction works on the transmission lines from Accra to Tema will be completed by March next year.



