About 10 tourist sites undergo renovation in Ghana

Business News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park closed down



About $25 million would be spent on the upgrade of these iconic sites, Akufo-Addo.



Dates for the completion of renovation works at some tourist sites unknown



Operationalization of tourist sites in Ghana helps government rake in revenue to boost the development of the local economy.



Due to this, investors, including government have had inject funds into tourist sites to make them more attractive to both locals and foreign nationals.



As these tourist sites become one of government's sources of income, it is prudent for these sites to undergo renovation to keep them in good shape.



This will help retain the Ghanaian history of most iconic places in the country.



On Friday, May 27, 2022, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture issued a press statement announcing the closure of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.



It stated that this is to allow major works to upgrade the park to a standard that befits the stature of the former president.



It is also to attract many people to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.



The Presidency in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on Monday, May 30, 2022 also noted that, "Many of the tourist sites currently undergoing renovation include the Aburi Botanical Gardens, modelled after the famous Kew Botanical Garden in London, the Yaa Asantewaa Memorial Museum and the Kente Museum, both in Kumasi."



Below is the list of the iconic sites that are undergoing renovation



Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park



Elmina Castle



Cape Coast Castle



Mole National Park



Kakum National Park



Cultural museums in Yendi, Ejisu, Akropong, and Ho



The ongoing renovation works now means patrons cannot utilize these aforementioned tourist sites therefore, revenue generation from these ends has come to a temporary halt.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has noted that about US$25 million would be spent on the upgrade of these iconic sites.



The renovation project is under the auspices of Ghana Tourism Development Project and supported by the World Bank.



Date for the completion of renovation works at these tourist sites is however unknown.