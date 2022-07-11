About 1,330 businesses to benefit from $10 million tourism development grant

Business News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: GNA

About 1,330 businesses within the tourism, arts and culture value chain are to benefit from a 10-million Ghana Tourist Development Project (GTDP) grant.



The grant is meant mainly for the private sector to improve the tourism sector’s performance and enhance the profits.



Professor Gabriel Eshun, the Technical Officer on the GTDP, urged industry players to take advantage of the grant to meet their objectives.



He was giving the overview of the facility at a sensitization workshop for industry players from the Greater Accra, Eastern and Volta regions, in Koforidua on the 3rd phase of the 10-million dollar GTDP grant.



The grant could be applied for site upgrades like expanding bed capacity, providing additional facilities for guest comfort and any other physical development aimed at improving service.



He said applicants only needed to be diligent and transparent in the application forms and urged those interested to ensure the name of the company tallies with all other supporting documents.



The grant is a sector wide facility targeted at stakeholders within the Tourism, Arts and Culture value chain who contribute to the growth of the industry. It will be disbursed in three categories namely the Site Upgrade Grants (SUGs), Small and Medium Enterprises Grants (SMEG) and Covid-19 Relief Grant



The $10million grant Programme will be disbursed as COVID-19 Response Grants (CRGs) targeted at Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) viable businesses with well-developed business plans, while the Site Upgrade Grants (SUGs) is targeted at Developing Tourist Sites and Destinations.



The GTDP is a $40-million World Bank approved grant to the Government of Ghana under the International Development Association credit targeted at specific Tourism, Arts and Culture destinations in the country.