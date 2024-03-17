Abossey Okai spare parts dealers endorse Mahama's fixed rate on spare parts imports

Business News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama's proposals regarding fixed rates on the importation of spare parts in Ghana have received significant praise from the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association.



In a recent statement issued by the association's leadership, they expressed their appreciation for Mahama's suggestions, labelling them as a potential game-changer for the spare parts industry in the country.



The Association particularly highlighted Mahama's proposal for the introduction of a fixed rate for spare parts importation, which they believe could play a crucial role in eliminating corruption at the ports and protecting the investments of their members.



The statement dated March 17, 2024, and signed by Takyi Addo, Head of Communications for the Association, emphasized that a fixed rate system will reduce the possibility of collusion among customs officers and ensure a fair and transparent importation process.



Moreover, the Association commended Mahama's advocacy for banks to assist importers in paying for the clearance of goods from the ports, which they believe will contribute to stable investments and sectoral expansion.



They also appreciated his initiative to engage with various embassies, including the Korean Embassy, to address visa deposit requirements, demonstrating his commitment to fostering a conducive business environment for spare parts dealers.



Particularly, the Korean Embassy demands an amount of GHC400,000 to GHC600,000 be deposited into an account for visas.



Additionally, the association welcomed Mahama's decision not to relocate but rather to redevelop the Abossey Okai spare parts hub, believing that this move will enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the hub.



"As Ghana approaches the general elections, the association urged its members to remain calm and encouraged leadership to carefully evaluate the options presented by political leaders," a part of the statement read.



They emphasised the importance of collaborative and informed decision-making to serve the best interests of their members and the industry as a whole.



The association concluded the statement by expressing its readiness for continued engagement with political leaders to ensure the growth and prosperity of the spare parts dealership sector in Ghana.