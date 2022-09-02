Abossey Okai spare parts dealers call for a cut back on government’s expenditure

Business News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai in the Greater Accra Region have appealed to the government to cut back on some of its expenditures to save the economy from total collapse.



The dealers argue that a country with a population of about 35 million with over 100 ministers is wasteful.



The chairman of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, Mr Clement Boateng made this appeal on a joint CTV and Accra 100.5 FM morning show held live from Abossey Okai, a suburb of Accra, today Thursday, September 1, 2022.



“It is worrying when the salaries, allowances, and accommodation among others of the appointees have to be paid for by the tax-payer,” he said.



He reiterated the call for the government to cut back on some of these expenditures to save the economy from total collapse in the wake of the economic challenges that have led to another International Monetary Fund programme.



“Sometimes people take the activities of the spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai for granted, forgetting that the sector contributes three per cent of the country’s total Gross Domestic Product (GDP)”, he said.



“The area is a force to reckon with when it comes to contributions to the development of the economy,” he stressed.



He denied the issue of price variation among dealers in the Abossey Okai area, adding that members of the association are forthright people.



He explained that what has been contributing to the rise in the cost of spare parts in the country is the freight charges at the port adding that the freight charge for a 40-footer container is now about GHS13,000.



This, he said, used to be hovering around some $3000.



He was quick to add that the government has repealed the 10 per cent import duties on all imports but there are other charges too.



He revealed that aside these, the fast depreciation of the Cedi to the Dollar is the cause of the high cost of spare parts