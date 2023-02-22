Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers deny petitioning John Mahama to run for president

Business News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has noted that the claim that it had petitioned former President John Dramani Mahama to run for president in 2024 is not true.



According to the association, some media reports have suggested that four unions including the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers had visited the former president to petition him to run for president in the 2024 general elections.



In a statement, the Association said “our attention has been drawn to a publication in some of the print media and on the radio that Abossey Okai Spare parts Dealers Association and some Union leaders have petitioned the former President, His Excellency John Mahama urging him to contest for the Presidency in the 2024 general elections.”



The Association said it had not in any capacity called on the former president.



“We wish to state that those people who joined the group to meet the former President are not either the Executives or even members of the Abossey Okai Spare parts Dealers Association. It was some people from Abossey Okai who decided to join the group to meet the former President. And so, we are surprised that they paraded themselves as Abossey Okai Spare parts Dealers Association.”



“We wish to state that, Abossey Okai Spare parts Dealers Association is a non-political Association and will not embark on that action. Our office is open to every political party and that is the reason why in every election year, all the political parties troop to our office and have deliberations with us,” the statement added.



The Association further added that “we don’t dabble in politics and will continue to engage with every party in government to come out with policies that will have a positive impact on our business as it has always been.”



