Ablakwa lists 9 ways Akufo-Addo government can raise GH¢6.9 billion without introducing E-Levy

Business News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has given alternative ways the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) can generate revenue to stabilize the economy.



He stated that there's no need for government to implement the electronic transactions levy when his 'new ideas' are utilized by government.



Among other things he stated in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb was for parliament to sacrifice GH¢200million from its GH¢600million allocation.



Okudeto Ablakwa entreated government to place on hold the hazy mortgage financing scheme at the Ministry of Finance and save GH¢100million.



He also asked that government reviews the GhanaCARES programme to save the country an amount of GH¢1billion.



The E-levy has however been reviewed downwards to 1.5% from the initial 1.75%.



Read the 9 strategies government can raise GH¢6.9billion below.



1) Take out GH¢2billion from the GH¢3.1billion allocated to the Office of Government Machinery.



2) Suspend the allocation to GAT and immediately GH¢1billion becomes available for government.



3) Negotiate with IPPs and reduce their allocation from GH¢4billion to GH¢3billion.



4) Review the nebulous GhanaCARES programme and save another GH¢1billion.



5) Cut the Contingency Vote down to GH¢293,007,000 and free up some GH¢700million.



6) Agenda 111 remains a knee-jerk utopia, pull the brakes and save GH¢518million.



7) Slash by half the allocation to the National Security Ministry and gain some GH¢400million.



8)Parliament should readily sacrifice some GH¢200million from its GH¢600million allocation.



9) Place on hold the hazy Mortgage Financing Scheme at the Ministry of Finance and save GH¢100million.



Read Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's Facebook post below.







