Abiola Bawuah is 'Woman of the Year' in EMY Africa awards

The Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards (EMY Africa Awards) has named Mrs. Abiola Marufatu Bawuah the Regional CEO West Africa of the United Bank for Africa as the Woman of the Year at the 5th Annual EMY Africa Awards held over the weekend.



The EMY Africa Awards is a Father’s Day related event that celebrates distinguished gentlemen in diverse fields to inspire greatness in the younger generation. It also gives complementary awards to women who have made an impact in Society.



The EMY Awards this year gave honors to Mrs. Abiola Bawuah for her progress and impact which has been remarkable over the years. She has inspired many young women, rising through the ranks and breaking gender barriers.



She recently launched the Abiola Bawuah Foundation (ABF); a non-profit organization poised to positively impact the lives of deprived young girls.



Her foundation has among other things, provided underprivileged girls who hitherto had no hope of getting an education talk of quality education.



Abiola Bawuah thanked the organizers and dedicated the award to the struggles of all women. She also noted that a good Samaritan paid her fees in Achimota School which has brought her this far hence her resolve to support young girls through school.



“This is the reason I have dedicated 100% of the proceeds from my book “Chosen” to support the young enterprising girls to have access to quality education.” She advised all ladies to set their minds on targets and remain focused so they can surpass the exploits of the counterparts.



Mrs. Bawuah has not only been a great influence to women in society, but her drive to suffice and sore higher forever remains a motivation for future generations to come.



She climbed the ladder to occupy executive positions in different Financial Institutions before moving to UBA Ghana, where she was made Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO).



She rose to the position of Regional CEO of UBA West Africa 1 before being given the charge for the whole region.

