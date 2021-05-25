Abeiku Santana lands new ambassadorial role with Motion Furniture

Press Releases of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: Motion Furniture

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Media mogul, tourism ambassador and Marketing Communications Consult Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey has landed a one-year ambassadorial deal with furniture company, Motion Furniture in Accra.



Motion Furniture agreed on a deal with Abeiku Santana at a brief signing ceremony at Ashaley Botwe in Accra.



Speaking at the signing, the Director of Motion Furniture, Mrs. Bernice Adjei said Abeiku Santana possesses the influence, experience and expertise needed to maximise profit. “Having worked in the media space for over two decades and having achieved distinguished success in the media and tourism sector,” Mrs Adjei noted, “we believe Abeiku Santana is the right choice to drive our company in the right direction.”



“Abieku Santana, who has provided consultancy and advisory support services to corporate institutions, start-ups and individuals, understands our company goals and focus and with his experience, we deem this new relationship will drive high success and magnificent prospects,” she added.



On the other hand, the newly signed ambassador showed gratitude to Motion Furniture for believing in his brand and choosing to work with him. “I’m grateful to the management of Motion Furniture for making me their number one choice,” he stated. “I hope this relationship lasts.” “I promise to use my experience, influence and all the resources at my disposal to execute my duties as stated in our contract. Thank you once again,” he added.







