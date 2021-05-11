AUCC inaugurates new Governing Council

Press Releases of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: AUCC

A nine-member Governing Council for the African University College of Communications (AUCC) has been inaugurated in Accra.



The Council, which is chaired by Professor Kofi Asare Opoku, former Director of the Kwabena Nketia Centre for Africana Studies, includes Professor George Oduro former, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Dr Edith Dankwa, entrepreneur and proprietor of Business & Financial Times, Ms. Shirley Tony Kum, Corporate Communications Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Professor Pashington Obeng, formerly of Ashesi University, Mr. Paul Fabalona, a chartered accountant, Dr. Akosua Abdallah of the National Commission on Culture, and Mr. Kwami Ahiabenu II, Executive Director of Penplusbytes.



Performing the inauguration, Founder of AUCC, Honorable Kojo Yankah, welcomed the team with diverse but very relevant professional backgrounds and charged them to build upon what previous councils have contributed to chart AUCC through challenging moments to today. He hoped that guided by the impact and lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic, the new council would employ innovative, creative and futuristic strategies to direct the fortunes of the university.



New Board Chairman of AUCC, Mr. Kwesi Yankah, a cyber security expert, underlined the need to apply technology to plan and guide the future of AUCC.



New council members took turns to express their readiness to bring their experiences to bear on their resolution to continue to build on the vision of AUCC to become a leader in business and communication education in Africa.