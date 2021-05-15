AUCC, Knowledge Innovations announce Ghana’s first training course in Fintech

Press Releases of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: AUCC/Knowledge Innovations

The Sam E. Jonah School of Business (AUCC) and Knowledge Innovations are set to equip Ghanaian professionals with knowledge in Financial technologies in a three-day online training programme from 23rd to 26th June, 2021.



The course, Professional Certificate in Financial Technologies (FinTech) and Innovations, is designed to help participants take advantage of the ever-growing Fintech market and innovate.



The course is tailored for decision-makers, key management staff and senior executives from the banking sector, regulatory agencies, public service delivery, finance, microfinance and credit companies, savings and loans firms, credit union, pension, fintech companies, research institutions and donor agencies.



The course delivery formats shall be live sessions with presentation of key concepts by course directors/facilitators, discussion through the use of trigger questions, group discussion, review of articles, case studies and guest speaker presentations.



Commenting on this course, Mr. Samuel O. Sackey, the Business Development and Admissions Manager at AUCC who is also the coordinator for short courses said “Participants are assured of learning and comprehension of how the fintech industry is structured and gain insight into future trends and development as well as discover the latest trends and development in the fintech industry to enable them rise and stay on top of the competition.”, he added.



Mr. Martin Awaga, faculty director at Knowledge Innovations added, “the training will provide insights into emerging technologies like mobile money services, pension tech, insurance tech, machine learning, big data, and artificial intelligence and the discovery of new ideas on how professionals can utilize the power of Fintech to drive business growth and profitability.”



Fintech is shaping our financial system’s foundation, bringing in its wake innovations and changing how end-users interact with financial services. The global FinTech market is valued at over USD 309.98 billion, with an ever growing number of operators worldwide offering a variety of services.



Innovations in Fintech are creating new opportunities for companies and driving new business models for existing ones. Therefore, recent entrants and existing companies are obligated to invest in strategy, human capital, and resources, which are needed for them to take advantage of numerous fintech opportunities.



The course faculty and guest speakers are made up of exceptional and world-class thought leaders drawn from Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, the Caribbean and Nigeria who have come to the course with both in-depth theoretical and practical experiences to ensure the learning journey is supported with the strategic insights you need to succeed in a rapidly evolving FinTech industry.



