AMA to prosecute traders who sell on the streets – Mayor

Business News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, has expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the Agbogbloshie market and the sanitary situation.



The AMA boss stated that there is a high rate of indiscriminate waste disposal in the market.



She lamented that they have returned despite the AMA’s efforts to desilt clogged gutters in the market, relocate traders who sell along the road, and clear vehicles parked on the road’s shoulders.



She warned that the AMA would embark on a decongestion exercise that would not be a nine-day wonder but a continuous exercise carried out regularly until sanity was restored at the Agbogbloshie market.



She threatened to prosecute anyone who violated Assembly bylaws.



"I am extremely disappointed. We visited the gutters and cleared the area, but it appears that we did nothing here. We built a wall and asked them to sell behind it. However, they are sitting near the futter and selling, and after they close, you will see rotten onions, yam and other items thrown into the gutter. That is heinous and illegal," She said.



"I’m sending them this warning. This would be their final day to do so. Every day, I dispatch a task force to the area. If we come across you selling on the streets, your items will be seized and you will be fined. Those who buy would also be fined,” the AMA boss stated.