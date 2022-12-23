ALUMaT celebrates Ghana’s first Prof. Emeritus of Mining Engineering

Business News of Friday, 23 December 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

The Alumnus Association of the University of Mines and Technology (ALUMaT) has celebrated the appointment of Professor Emeritus Daniel Meriku Gyimah as Ghana's first Professor Emeritus of Mining Engineering.



Professor Gyimah, who has served as a professor and the Foundation Vice Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), was honoured for his contributions to the growth of the institution.



Prof. Mireku-Gyimah powered the processes that upgraded the KNUST School of Mines into the Western University College of KNUST and also spearheaded the processes that transformed the College into the full-fledged University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa.



At the celebration, Dr. Stephen Kofi Ndede, Global President of ALUMaT, highlighted the achievements of the University of Mines and Technology and praised Professor Gyimah for his contributions.



“This Month, we recognise and celebrate his sterling academic achievements, outstanding contributions towards the sustainability of the Mining, Oil & Gas Industry and the commendable role he has played in mentoring young and seasoned professionals across the industry,” Global President of ALUMaT said.



"We know universities that are priding themselves to be the best in Ghana. We also pride ourselves that we are the best because the students that the UMAT has trained continued to be the best," said Dr. Ndede. "As I said, they hit the ground running. And I'm proud that today we are honouring one of our great professors, Professor Emeritus Daniel Meriku Gyimah."



In recognition of his contributions to the university, Professor Gyimah was presented with a plaque by the ALUMaT. The celebration also marked his 70th birthday, and the alumni association thanked God for his life.



Professor Gyimah's appointment as Professor Emeritus is a testament to his dedication and contributions to the field. “His appointment will inspire future generations of mining engineers and professionals to strive for excellence in their studies and careers.”



The celebration of Professor Emeritus Daniel Meriku Gyimah's appointment as Ghana's first Professor Emeritus of Mining Engineering was a momentous occasion for the University of Mines and Technology and the mining engineering community in Ghana.



During the celebration, Professor Gyimah expressed his gratitude to the alumni association and to his family and friends for their support during his career.



"I am very grateful to them. My hope is that this these events which may have started to continue from year to year, and people will come to see such events," he said.



Professor Gyimah reflected on his journey at the University of Mines and Technology and expressed his gratitude to the alumni association and his family and friends for their support. He also expressed his hope that the celebration of his appointment would continue in the years to come, inspiring future generations of mining engineers and professionals.



Dr. Stephen Kofi Ndede, Global President of the Alumnus Association of the University of Mines and Technology (ALUMaT), highlighted the achievements of the university and praised Professor Gyimah for his contributions to the field of mining engineering. He emphasized the importance of the university in training top-quality mining professionals who are able to hit the ground running in their careers.



The celebration of Professor Gyimah's appointment was a fitting tribute to his dedication to the field of mining engineering and his contributions to the University of Mines and Technology. As Professor Emeritus, he will continue to inspire future generations of mining engineers and professionals to strive for excellence in their studies and careers.



The Professor has over 35 years of experience in lecturing and consulting. He holds an MSc degree from the Moscow Mining Institute, Moscow, Russia and PhD and DIC from the Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, London, UK. He has also been awarded DSc (honoris causa) by Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana; DSc (honoris causa) by Federal University of Technology, Akure, Nigeria and DSc (honoris causa) by UMaT.



He has to his credit over 60 publications in journals and conference proceedings, three (3) co-authored books and 20 technical reports on various aspects of mining including Mine Design and Planning, Mine Feasibility Study, Operations Research, Environmental Protection and Corporate Social Responsibility Management. He is a member of the Editorial Board of the Ghana Journal of Science and Editor-in-Chief of the Ghana Mining Journal and Ghana Journal of Technology.