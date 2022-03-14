AITI-KACE signs MoU with ASCIR to intensify research in ICT

Business News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (AITI-KACE), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Afro-Sino Centre of International Relations (ASCIR) to establish a mutual institutional partnership.



A statement issued by AITI-KACE, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the purpose of the MoU was to provide mutual assistance to both organizations in running some key aspects of their operations.



Speaking during the signing of the MoU, Dr Collins Yeboah-Afari, the Director-General of AITI-KACE, said the Centre was happy to be part of the initiative by startup-like ASCIR.



He said AITI-KACE would provide all the support needed to ensure that the partnership yielded results in the technological space in Ghana and beyond.



“We are happy to be part of this in support of the initiative they have taken as a startup. We will help them as they grow the interest that they have chosen. My team and I are really happy to sign this,” Dr Yeboah-Afari said.



ASCIR is an African-based research Centre focused on extensive research on Africa-China relations, specifically in the three main areas -Environment, Education and Economy.



According to Mr Arhin Acheampong, the co-founder for the ASCIR, his outfit, was concerned about bridging the gap with Research and Innovation in two ways; first between researchers and policymakers and also with the public.



He was grateful to AITI-KACE for giving the Centre the opportunity for the partnership.



“I want to say thank you to AITI-KACE, we think that there is more to add to Afro-Sino on what you do and what you have done. AITI-KACE’s operational model is similar to ASCIR’s and this partnership will be mutually beneficial and invaluable in institutional learning for both parties,” he disclosed.



AITI-KACE is Ghana’s first Advanced Information Technology Institute with a world-class research facility focusing on innovating products and services for individual and institutional advancement.



ASCIR is a pan African research Centre and think tank with a mandate to conduct research on Africa-China engagements, focusing on key areas of collaboration between the two partners.