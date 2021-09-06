AIB appoints Investigator-in-Charge to probe ‘bird strike’ incident at KIA

Business News of Monday, 6 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Aircraft Investigation Bureau has appointed an Investigator-in-Charge to look into a bird strike incident at KIA



• The incident occurred at the Kotoka International Airport on September 3, 2021



• A report along with safety recommendations is expected to be presented within a month



The Aircraft Investigation Bureau (AIB) has appointed Air Commodore Kwame Mamphey as the Investigator in Charge (IIC) to take charge of a 'bird strike' incident that occurred at the Kotoka International Airport over the weekend.



The development comes after the bureau was notified of the incident which involved a bird finding its way into the engine compartment of the Royal Dutch airline, KLM on September 3, 2021, and led to the airliner cancelling its flight from Accra to Amsterdam.



A statement issued by the AIB said the appointed Investigator in Charge, is expected to focus on the determination of the causes and contributing factors into the incident.



Adding, a report must be prepared along with safety recommendations where applicable within a two-month period.



“By international practice, the AIB assembled all relevant data before the aircraft was released as it was assessed to be airworthy after the incident. Its grants to fly off to Amsterdam will not place any negative effect on the investigation process,” the statement read in part.



Read the statement below:



