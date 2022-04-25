AGI warns of continuous increase in commodity prices due to rise in input prices

Business News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

PPI rate for March 2021 was 13.0 %.



Exchange rate instability cause of hike in the price of inputs



Cost of inputs have increased, AGI



Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Tsonam Cleanse Akpeloo, has stated the rate at which prices of inputs keep increasing, prices of goods will continue going up.



The Ghana Statistical Service revealed that year-on-year producer inflation for all industries was 29.3 % in March 2022.



This indicated that between March 2021 and March 2022, prices received by domestic producers for the production of their goods and services increased by 29.3 percent.



In a CitiNews interview he stated that “the rate of the producer price inflation is significant because what it means is that, by the time the cost of inputs goes up by the levels we’ve seen, it ends up affecting the entire production cycle, the cost of production, and the final price that goes to the final consumer."



The reality is that the exchange rate instability we’ve witnessed in the past couple of weeks has been part of the reason for the hike in the price of inputs producers use, as most of our inputs are imported. In as much as there are external factors affecting prices in Ghana, the government needs to do its part to check the high price increases.”



“Now, the fact that importers of finished products are having to incur a lower cost of doing business, than those that have to import and manufacture, makes it unfriendly to produce locally. Very soon you may witness an increase in the importation of finished goods, and a decrease in the production of products locally, and that is certainly not good for Ghana,” he added.



Mr. Tsonam Cleanse Akpeloo further charged government to review some taxes affecting producers, while taking a second look at the revised benchmark discount values policy as it makes it cheaper to import than produce in Ghana.



However, the manufacturing subsector which represents more than two-thirds of the total industry, increased by 7.2 percent, indicating the highest year-on-year producer price inflation rate of 36.0 percent.