AGI to assist garment producers to reap benefits of AfCFTA

Business News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: GNA

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) says it will unveil a plan to empower local garment manufacturers to fully benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



As a result, AGI is in discussions with key stakeholders to provide members with the necessary assistance to build their capacity for the export market.



Mrs Doris Nana Kessie, AGI's Sector Chairperson for Garments, Textiles, and Leather, stated this during a familiarization visit to Maagrace Garments Limited in Koforidua.



She said regardless of the challenges, Ghana’s garment sector would benefit tremendously from the free trade if “it is well positioned.”



The familiarisation trip to the region was to meet and interact with industry workers to learn about their operations and challenges.



The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) is a flagship project of the African Union's Agenda 2063, a blueprint, for achieving inclusive and sustainable development across the continent over the next 50 years.



Mr Krishantha Silva, General Manager of Maagrace Garments Limited, said the company would begin producing surgical masks once certifications were obtained.



He said the company was making changes to broaden its product base for the export market, and that “if this is done, it will result in the employment of more workers” at the factory.



Mr Paul Allen, Technical Director of Maagrace Garments Limited, said the company was considering a switch to a solar system due to the high cost of electric power.



Mr Dela Gadzanku, AGI's Eastern Regional Chairman, complained about the difficulties in sourcing quality raw materials and said the association would investigate.