AGI take steps to get more women to establish industries

Business News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has established Women in Business Wing to get more women to drive the country's industrialization.



Dr. Humphrey Kwesi Ayim Darke, president of the AGI, said this was important, considering the special leadership skills of women and their strive for development.



"As an industrial advocacy group, we recognize the significant role of women in industrialisation in Ghana. It is no wonder that this Association was founded by a woman. Women have been at the forefront of business development in Ghana from time immemorial.”



He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of his investiture and the new AGI National Council.



He said statistics showed that women constitute 36.5 percent of entrepreneurs in the country, adding that women having their own businesses was a force to reckon with.



Dr. Darke indicated that the decision to establish the Women in Business Wing was to see the Wing better coordinated, empowered, advanced, and technologically driven, to build their capacities.



He announced plans to set up a Council of Eminent Industrialists "to tap and draw on the expertise of our past industry leaders in the country, who have played tremendous roles, to bring industry to this point."



He noted that much of the industrial growth currently being enjoyed by the country had come through their audaciousness to establish industries in the face of economic hardships and political uncertainties.



The Council would be held to stimulate innovation, idea-sharing, and creativity to grow the Association and drive the country’s industrialization.