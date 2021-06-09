AGI, GUTA woo UK investors

Business News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: business24.com.gh

The CEO of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Seth Twum Akwaboah, has asked investors from the UK to take advantage of opportunities in Ghana as the country implements its post-pandemic economic recovery strategy.



According to him, “the macroeconomic stability in the country is quite encouraging, the exchange rate is within range, but interest rate is generally high, [even though] we have complained about it. However, I think it presents an opportunity for those who want to do business.”



Speaking at a virtual UK-Liberia Chamber of Commerce event under the theme “UK-West Africa Trade Opportunities in a Covid-19 Era”, he stated that about 80 percent of businesses were negatively affected by the pandemic.



Areas of opportunities in Ghana, according to him, include agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, salt production, automobile, cosmetics, construction, and energy.



The President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr. Joseph Obeng, also called for partnerships and highlighted the significance of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which he said would enable the country to achieve a competitive, export-led industrialised economy.



He added that the greatest advantage to this partnership is that the UK partners will have “unhindered access to AfCFTA through partnerships with the locals”.