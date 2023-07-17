AGI, GOIL, SIC others to attend 2023 CSR & Sustainability Conference

Business News of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

Leading socially-responsible and sustainability-conscious brands and companies are gearing up for the 2023 National Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Conference, themed: “Shaping the future of businesses sustainably, post-COVID-19”.



It is being organized by the Centre for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), West Africa in collaboration with the Association of Ghana Industries, AGI. The Conference is slated for Tuesday 25th July, 2023 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



Speaking about the Conference, Mr, John Kojo Williams, Co-Founder of the Centre for CSR, West Africa said: “Many prominent multinational and local brands have already registered for this year’s Conference. They include GOIL, PwC, SIC Insurance, RYTHM Foundation, SG-SSB, Coca Cola, Promasidor, World Vision and many others.



It points to the fact that despite the challenges businesses are facing in general, they are still conscious of their responsibility to society and are willing to explore innovative ways to remain sustainable against all odds. They are displaying an attribute associated with resilient and thriving brands. We applaud them.”



Since 2013, the Centre for CSR, West Africa has been at the forefront of creating awareness on CSR and sustainability issues and matchmaking companies to create sustainable impact. The Centre has organized many conferences, churned out publications and implemented award schemes to reward, encourage and showcase socially-responsible companies.



The last three years and the adverse effects of COVID-19 present an opportunity for companies to reflect on a new reality, and to quickly adapt to emerging sustainable trends.



Mr. Williams explained: “We paused the CSR and Sustainability Conference temporarily due to COVID-19. While we took that break, we were monitoring the local and international responses of companies and other stakeholders to the global pandemic. We witnessed inspiring interventions, collaborations and carefully coordinated efforts as companies try to play their part in saving humanity, while struggling to survive. We also saw companies that did nothing and we saw brands that fizzled out of existence.”



He Concluded: “At this year's Conference, our panel of sustainability speakers, experts and professionals from academia, industry, regulatory agencies, civil society and international aid agencies will share their practical experiences and enumerate ways companies can stay sustainable and impactful, post COVID-19. Companies and businesses will share useful experiences, network or connect.



Those whose are willing to participate can reach the Centre via email:centreforcsr@outlook.com. The CSR & Sustainability Conference is a prelude to this year's Ghana CSR Excellence Awards, which will happen later in the year.”



In 2017, The Centre for CSR, West Africa was cited for its contribution to a global research effort of the University of Cambridge UK which focused on developing a “New CSR Model” for companies across the world.