Business News of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Source: GNA

AGAG’s ‘Obuasi Trade Show’ supports local businesses to thrive

Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager, Sustainability, Anglogold Ashanti Ghana

Anglogold Ashanti Ghana (AGAG) is strengthening its innovative ‘Obuasi Trade Show (OTS)’ in order to build a resilient local economy, Mr. Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager, Sustainability, has assured.



The OTS, a trade and exhibition fair aimed at creating opportunities for micro and small-scale enterprises to thrive and also market their products, is being executed under the company’s Social Management Plan.



It is part of moves to diversify the local economy of Obuasi, a mining community, to help create sustainable jobs and wealth for the citizenry.



Mr. Baidoo, addressing the 2020 edition of the programme at Wawase in the Obuasi-East District of the Ashanti Region, said AGAG was working with the National Board for Small-Scale Industries (NBSSI) to achieve the desired objectives.



Other collaborators include; the Obuasi Municipal and Obuasi-East District Assemblies.



“Diversifying the Economy of Obuasi through Trade Promotion”, was the theme for this year’s five-day show, targeting about 150 local participants.



Prior to the programme, the entrepreneurs, including; those operating businesses in beads-making, textiles and African prints, meat processing, detergents, local foot-wears, skin cream, paintings and liquid soap, were taken through about a week’s training on good business practices.



They were taught packaging, marketing, labeling and customer care, with the NBSSI providing the needed technical support.



Mr Baidoo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the sidelines of the programme, said this year’s event was also transmitted to the public via virtual means.



The use of social media in generating patronage and interest for the event, according to the AGAG’s Senior Manager, Sustainability, aimed at promoting the OTS, thereby helping the local businesses to grow.



He hinted that other economic programmes being implemented under the Social Management Plan included the ‘Obuasi Goes Agro’ initiative, where smallholder out-grower farmers are supported to cultivate food crops.



Ms Faustina Amissah, Obuasi-East District Chief Executive (DCE), said the vision of AGAG tied in with the government’s agenda to empower the people economically for productive lives.



Mr Ofori Atta, of the Obuasi NBSSI Office, advised the people to patronize made-in Ghana products in order to cushion local entrepreneurs for sustainable ventures.



Nana Amoanimaa Dede, Queen of Adansi near Obuasi, who launched this year’s edition of the OTS, lauded AGAG for supporting local enterprises to expand.

