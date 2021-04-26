ADPU Ghana seeks short-term workers with accounting background

Press Releases of Monday, 26 April 2021

Advertiser and Publisher Solutions Ghana Ltd. is seeking for workers with an accounting background for ten-day short-term employment.



Criteria



1. Must have an accounting background



2. Diploma/HND and upward in Accounting is preferable



3. Smart on the computer



4. Must have a personal laptop



5. Experience in account officer jobs is an added advantage



6. Able to analyze data, process it, and produce accurate information



7. Must live in and around Accra



If you qualify for this role, kindly send your CV to matilda.nartey@adpugh.com.



Application deadline is Friday, May 7, 2021.