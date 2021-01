Press Releases of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

ADPU Ghana seeks Graphic Designer

Advertising and Publisher Solutions Ltd is seeking for Graphic Designe

Advertising and Publisher Solutions Ltd is seeking for Graphic Designer.



The role of the Graphic Designer is to create functional designs for both Web interfaces and Mobile APPs. Should be able to transform your designs into webpages via hand-coding (HTML, CSS, JQUERY).



Below are the full details







Join our Newsletter