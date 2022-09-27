ADI alerts IMF, WB to channel support into Ghana's industrialization sector

Business News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: Ruth Aboagye, Contributor

As part of efforts to get a lasting solution for Ghana’s industrialization, the Alliance for Development and Industrialization, (ADI) is calling on the two Bretton Woods institutions- the International Monetary Fund, (IMF) and the World Bank to channel its financial assistance for Ghana in the industrialization sector of the economy.



In a statement issued in Accra and signed by the president of the think-tank, Richard Danso, said the current GDP growth depicts that the fundamentals are there for Ghana to structure and re-build the economy.



The recent figures released by the Ghana Statistical Service, (GSS), depict that the economy expanded by 4.8 percent of GDP. However, the manufacturing sector recorded a GDP growth of 8.8 percent by the end of the second quarter of this year.



According to ADI, World Bank project support over the years has not helped enough to catapult the needed impact expected by the International Development Agencies.



"The challenge has been that private participation has been lacking and this has not helped the country to record the needed growth."



The statement said the impact of the country’s industrialization on the economy could be achieved if all donor support is focused on industrialization and privatization which would lead to sustainable social development.



“We believe that Ghana’s dependence on cocoa should be diverted for a multi-sectorial focus, for example mango, avocado, coconut among others. Our natural resources should be processed at an affordable price to take advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement” it said.



It added that, “the cedi depreciation gives Ghana the opportunity to trigger Africa’s industrialization and export drive among member countries which would give the country the needed forex, improve our balance of payment, shore up our reserves as well as stabilize the cedi.”



“We believe that notwithstanding the cedi depreciation with its profound advantage, it needs a critical investment for the country to realize its returns” the ADI said.



Meanwhile, the Alliance called on government to strengthen financial institutions to ensure they can attract the needed investments, as well as FDI flows into the country.



It also advised government to cut down on public service expenditure by introducing private sector participation to promote good performance and efficiency.