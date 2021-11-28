ADB supports Volta Trade and Investment Fair with GH¢30,000

Business News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: GNA

The Ho Branch of the Agricultural Development Bank (adb) Limited, has presented an amount of GH¢30.000 to the organisers of the fifth Volta Trade and Investment Fair event in Ho.



This was in support of the ongoing event with the aim of advancing subsequent related activities.



Mr Stephen Ametri, Ho Branch Manager of the adb, during a short presentation of the amount to Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister on Friday, who received the cheque on behalf of the organisers, said the assistance forms part of their commitment in contributing to the success of the event.



"We have come to offer our support to the fifth Volta Trade and Investment Fair event in the Region," he said.



He also said the donation was also part of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility to help improve the Ghanaian business environment.



Dr Letsa on his part, expressed appreciation to adb for the gesture and assured them of using the money for the assigned purpose.



He said the next event would be mega to make way for enhancing business growth in all sectors.



He was optimistic the offer would further enhance their relationship.



“We thank the Board, Management and Staff of adb for the kind gesture and we assure you of using the money for the intended purpose."



Also present were, Mr Dela Gadzanku, the Volta, Oti, and Eastern Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Mr Richmond Dzadey, the Relationship Officer of ADB, and Mr Emmanuel Tuffour, a staff from adb.



The fifth Volta Trade and Investment Fair saw over 300 exhibitors and thousands of visitors in the two-week-long event, which is currently ongoing at the Ho Sports Stadium.



It revolves around the theme: "Creating Enabling Environment for Agri-Business, Tourism and ICT Companies."