ADB earmarks GH¢1 million ultimate prize for 2023 National Best Farmer

Business News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) PLC has announced a One Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢1,000,000.00) ultimate prize for the 2023 National Best Farmer. The amount forms part of a broader headline sponsorship package from the Bank for the 39th National Farmers’ Day celebrations.



The Deputy Managing Director, Mrs. Eno Ofori-Atta, made the announcement at a short event at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture. Mrs. Eno Ofori-Atta said that the sponsorship package was a testament to the Bank’s commitment to enhance its investment in the agricultural sector.



“The presentation of the sponsorship package reiterates the Bank’s continuous commitment to supporting the country’s gallant farmers and fishers in our collective quest to improve food security, provide raw materials for agro-based industries, ensure sustainability, as well as create employment for the teaming youth in the country,” she added.



Mrs. Ofori-Atta stated that the One Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢1,000,000.00) pledge would be made available for the winner of the ultimate prize (the 2023 National Best Farmer) to expand his or her farming business and to create more employment.



“The amount will enable the winner to invest to expand their businesses and provide additional employment, as done by past national best farmers who prudently utilized their monies in that regard,” the Deputy Managing Director said.



She stated that apart from the ultimate prize of One Million Ghana Cedis for the 2023 National Best Farmer, ADB is also the sole sponsor of both the Welcome Cocktail for the award winners and the Farmers’ Forum.



“We remain the sole sponsors of the Farmers Forum, an event that brings farmers, fishers, and agricultural experts together to brainstorm on contemporary best practices to ensure sustainable and profitable agriculture, as well as the Welcome Cocktail for the award winners,” she said.



Mrs. Eno Ofori-Atta reiterated that ADB will continue to play the lead role in spearheading the growth and sustainability of agriculture for wealth creation in Ghana.



She congratulated all the 2023 award winners in advance for their hard work and respective roles in ensuring the availability of food and farm produce for the good people of Ghana.



She also commended the government, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, and the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development for promoting agricultural development through policies and programmes such as the Annual National Farmers’ Day celebrations.



The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture (in charge of crops) and chairman of the National Farmers’ Day Planning Committee, Hon. Yaw Frimpong Addo, commended ADB for its unwavering commitment to the agricultural sector and the Annual Farmers’ Day celebrations. This year’s National Farmers’ Day celebrations will take place from Monday, November 27 to December 1, 2023.



