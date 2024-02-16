ACHAG holds 3rd AGM, calls for reduced cost of doing business at the ports

Business News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: Eye on Port

The Association of Customs House Agents Ghana (ACHAG), has held its 3rd Annual General Meeting. ACHAG has a national objective of ensuring maximum revenue mobilization to the state through the education of its members. The AGM was under the theme of doing business at the Port in the face of current economic challenges.



The Outgoing President of ACHAG, Yaw Kyei said there was a need for the government to address the high cost of doing business at the Ports which may result in high inflation, smuggling, a and reduction in the purchasing power of importers and exporters among others.



“Others also use neighboring countries to smuggle in goods at very low costs and outsmart those who use legitimate means. Amid all these difficulties the association has done marvelously well in terms of customs compliance, training programs, advocacy, and influencing both Port operational and procedural systems” he said.



The Deputy Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager at GPHA, Nana Esi Soderberg who represented the Director-General of GPHA, Michael Luguje called for strategic partnerships and collaboration which she noted are critical to building business resilience and surmounting some of the challenges faced in doing business through the Ports.



“Indeed partnered efforts and collaboration enable benefits such as integrated development across the ports logistics and clearance chain. It enables potential cost reduction which everybody needs through the alignment of our operations and our goals. It also enables critical and constructive feedback for the improvement of our mutual activities. It provides a platform for a focused voice and vision where we can together work to implement these things. It also gives us robust communication channels amongst many other benefits” she expressed.



There were solidarity messages from some stakeholders in the maritime industry.



“Your diligence, integrity, and efficiency directly influence the effectiveness of revenue collection at our ports. By upholding high standards of professionalism and compliance, you contribute significantly to the economic stability and growth of our nation” Acting Deputy Commissioner in Charge of Mining Operations Customs GRA, John Bismark Kissi said.



Speaking at the event, a deputy Minister for Transport, Hassan Tampuli disclosed that a Committee has been constituted under the Economic Management Team with the responsibility to make recommendations on how to reduce the cost of doing business at the Ports.



This, he noted, only goes to demonstrate the commitment of the Government to creating the enabling environment for port business to thrive as well as solidify the Government’s reputation as a listening government, having listened to the concerns of various stakeholders in the port value chain.



The AGM saw the election of the Vice President of ACHAG, Akwasi Serebour Boateng as the new President.