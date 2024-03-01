ACCA championing sustainability with guidance, advocacy, and education – Global CEO

Business News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: ACCA

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in Ghana has successfully held its Sustainability Roundtable with a resolve to deepen human resources development through sustainability advocacy, and education.



The event, held in Accra on Monday, February 26, 2024, under the theme: ‘Benchmarking sustainability reporting, standards for implementation’, saw some of the association's best and brightest converge at the Alisa Hotel to discuss preparedness for emerging trends within the space.



In her remarks, Helen Brand, the Global Chief Executive of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), underscored the global endorsement of sustainability standards and ACCA's unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility.



Ms. Brand highlighted key developments and initiatives to advance sustainability reporting and standards implementation.



"The endorsement of sustainability standards by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) is a significant milestone. It sends a strong signal to jurisdictions worldwide that these standards are recognized as fit for purpose for capital markets, paving the way for greater transparency and accountability in sustainability disclosures," Ms. Brand.



She highlighted ACCA's leadership in driving global sustainability and environmental responsibility efforts. With endorsements from influential organizations like IOSCO and an overwhelming commitment to sustainability, ACCA, she said, continues to be at the forefront of promoting transparency, accountability, and ethical business practices worldwide.



Ms. Brand also outlined ACCA's proactive stance in supporting sustainability efforts, including practical guidance for members, policy advocacy, and educational initiatives. "ACCA is actively involved in promoting sustainability within the accountancy profession. We are committed to equipping our members with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the complexities of sustainability reporting and assurance,” she affirmed.



Moreover, she reiterated ACCA's dedication to environmental sustainability, citing alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals and a focus on achieving net-zero emissions. "Sustainability is at the core of ACCA's values. We are taking concrete steps to integrate sustainability principles into our operations and governance, demonstrating our commitment to creating a better, more sustainable future,” she emphasized.



The event also featured a high-powered panel of seasoned experts -- Andy Akoto, Partner, KPMG; Osei Adjaye-Gyamfi, Director, Research & Technical at the Institute of Chartered Accounts, Ghana (ICAG); and Kwabena Antwi Situ, a Fellow of the Association (FCCA) and a Partner at Deloitte.



They were unanimous in their call for increased preparedness, beyond the current International Financial Reporting Standards S1 and S2. They agreed that ongoing education is increasingly indispensable for accounting professionals, advocating for heightened awareness among both multinational corporations and small businesses alike.











