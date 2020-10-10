Press Releases of Saturday, 10 October 2020

Source: Abiola Bawuah Foundation

ABF empowers girls at Okushiebeade and Akramaman ahead of Global Girl Day Celebration

The Abiola Bawuah Foundation has celebrated the International Day of the Girl with girls at Okushiebeade and Akramaman.



Ahead of the International Day of the Girl on October 11, ABF visited Okushiebeade Methodist Basic School and Akramaman’s St. Paul’s Anglican School to sensitise these girls on the need for self-confidence in their educational journey and also increase the awareness of menstrual hygiene.



The Project Officer of the foundation, Geraldine Osafo Ntiri said that “Girls are not baby factories but have the potential to maximise their abilities and talents to become successful in their lives.” She also added that self-confidence is a required asset for every girl to rise up to the top of the success ladder.



ABF graced the celebration with a donation of Joyday sanitary towels to these girls as their commitment to empower girls.





Following the unanimous adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 1995 at the World Conference, the United Nations General Assembly resolved to declare October 11 on December 19, 2011 as the International Day of the Girl, to recognise the rights of girls and the unique challenges they encounter around the world.



On the International Day of the Girl, civil societies, governments, non-governmental organisations, private organisations and citizens focus on the need to help mitigate the challenges girls face and promote their inclusion through girl empowerment and fulfillment of their human rights.

