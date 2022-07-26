AAG, Brand Africa sign pact to inspire growth of local brands

Business News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: Joshua Bediako Koomson

The Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Brand Africa (BA) to champion and inspire the growth of brands that are inspired by Africa and contribute to the country and the continent’s positive image.



BA is an independent inter-generational movement which seeks to inspire a brand-led Africa renaissance to drive the continent’s competitiveness and creat and positive image of the continent.



The agreement



Under the agreement BA would provide opportunities for AAG representatives to participate in all of its events such as Brand Africa Forum, Brand Africa Roundtables and Brand Africa 100.



In addition, it would, from time to time, recognise the AAG and include its official logo or name in its related channels and events.



The AAG, on the other hand, would promote BA events and initiatives through its websites and social media channels.



It would also allow its members to attend BA events and initiatives through its digital, social media and other channels.



Annually, both parties would monitor the performance of made in Ghana brands and honour the most admired and successful among them.



An agreement to this effect was signed in Accra on Tuesday (July 13). The Executive Director of the AAG, Francis Dadzie and the Founder and Chairman of BA, Thebe Ikalafeng, signed the agreement on behalf of both parties.



Wake-up call



Mr Ikalafeng indicated that 83 per cent of products Africans consumed were western brands while only 20 per cent were from Africa.



Additionally, he said out of the 100 most admired brands in Africa, only 13 were from Africa.



That, he said, was a wake-up call for Africans to remain proud of their brands to enable them gain global attention.



He said the agreement between the two parties would help create an avenue for local products and services to be discovered, promoted and celebrated.



The focus, he said, was to awaken the consumer patriotism in Ghanaians and bring back the focus on made in Ghana products.



“When Ghanaians prefer domestically produced goods and services over foreign ones, we bet on ourselves and our own people,” Mr Ikalafeng said.



He noted that local brands had an important role in helping to build the image, competitiveness and transforming the country.



Therefore, he said there was the need to invest in local brands, drive greater consciousness amongst consumers and ultimately grow the number of local brands that Ghanaians admired.



AAG’s support



On his part, the executive director for AAG, commended the BA for the impactful initiatives it has been taking to promote local brands.



He said acknowledged that local brands had the potential to transform the country and the continent as a whole.



Therefore, Mr Dadzie said the AAG would add its weight to the BA’s efforts in driving competitiveness and creating and positive image of the continent.