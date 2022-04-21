A new Agbogbloshie is coming – Henry Quartey

Business News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Read my lips; no one is coming back', Henry Quartey to Onion market traders



Portion of demolished Agbogbloshie land allocated for an Agenda 111 hospital project



Fence wall will be completed in six months, Henry Quartey



Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has stated that processes are currently ongoing to redevelop the demolished Agbogbloshie market.



He told the Daily Graphic that the main objective currently is to secure the vast land as soon as possible to prevent encroachers from taking over.



A proposed re-development scheme has been drafted for the development of the land on which the demolished Agbogbloshie Market in Accra was situated to be submitted to the Jubilee House for approval.



This scheme is to give the area a facelift after the market was demolished last year on 1 July 2021.



The regional Minister indicated that none of the traders will be allowed to return to the demolished Agbogbloshie Onion Market.



“Read my lips; no one is coming back; it is done and no one is coming back,” he stated.



However, works are currently ongoing to erect a fence wall on the site.



“We’ve secured a contractor who has moved to the site and I am sure that you will see more action any moment from now. Let me assure all that the fence wall will be completed in six months, and once we agree on the re-development scheme with the various agencies, you’ll see a new Agbogbloshie that we will all be proud of,” he said.



According to him, the market was not demolished just for the sake of it rather it was to ensure that its revamp fitted into the development plans of Accra.



However, the regional minister stated that a portion of the land had been allocated for an Agenda 111 hospital project, refuting claims that the redevelopment of Agbogbloshie had been delayed.



The Daily Graphic reports that a visit to the site revealed that the contractor had started the fence wall and was busily digging the foundation.



The contractor had also put-up offices at the site with a vast stretch of land intact and waiting to be developed.