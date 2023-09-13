A lot of the engine for change here in Ghana will be driven by the private sector – UN Country Coordinator

Business News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Charles Abani, has hinted at a fund to support small businesses and create more financing options and opportunities for them.



According to him, the country’s growth is hinged on the viability of the private sector, therefore, private sector businesses must be empowered.



He said: “A lot of the engine for change here in Ghana will be driven by the private sector. And our corporation framework emphasizes that 60% of our work should be focused on inclusive economic transformation because of the private sector. There is a huge financing gap.



“But it isn’t just a money gap, it is a quality of money gap and so part of what we are trying to do, given the initiative, is to work with different actors to set up a funders fund here in Ghana which will be worth in excess of half a billion US dollars. The aim of that is to create finance in the market space and also to grow financing options available in the areas of the agricultural value chain,” he added.



He further noted that the agricultural value chain is hugely undervalued in Africa and this is one of the areas when prioritized can help the continent grow.



SSD/NOQ



