Comply with ban on grains and soya beans export – Customs Division told

Business News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority has been directed to ensure the ban on export of grains and soya beans is complied with.



According to a communiqué issued by the Assistant Commissioner of the Ghana Revenue Authority to station heads in Tatale, Wonjuga, Bunkpurugu and Saboba the grains and soya beans are to be sold to local buyers.



Government placed a ban on the export of grains as a measure to retain enough grains in the country to aid poultry production.



The ban, which took effect in September 2021, was extended to September 2022 after it originally expired in March of 2022.