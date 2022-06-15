A bag of cement to sell at GH¢66 from June 15 - Manufacturers

Business News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Cedi depreciation causing cement price increases



Cement producers lament high transport fares



Cost of building expected to increase



Cement manufacturers have noted that the price of a bag of cement is likely to experience an increase from today June 15, 2022, to sell at GH¢66.



The manufacturers cited the cedi’s depreciation increase in petroleum prices, as well as the increase in transport fares as some of the factors influencing the increase.



The Russian-Ukraine has also been attributed to the challenges manufacturers are facing.



According to them, these amongst other factors are causing suppliers to move the cost to consumers.



Consumers in Accra are expected to be the most affected as suppliers are lamenting transportation costs to other regions.



A manufacturer said, “we can control the factory price, but we are not sure about the retail price on the markets in other regions.”



However, “we will try our best to take some of the cost of reducing the margin of increase after the transport charges and other related costs are added to the product,” he told JoyBusiness.



In this regard, cost of building and housing may be pushed upwards in the coming days.