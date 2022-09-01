A-G's 2021 report: Four COCOBOD funds have 'non-existent' GH¢60m

Business News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The 2021 report of the Auditor-General has revealed that four COCOBOD funds have a total “non-existent” balance of GH¢60,172,115.38.



Section 90 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) stipulates that the governing body of a public corporation or state-owned enterprise shall establish and maintain policies, procedures, risk management, internal control systems, and governance and management practices, to ensure that that public corporation or state-owned enterprise manages its resources prudently and operates efficiently in accordance with the objectives for which the public corporation or state-owned enterprise was established.



The A-G, however, said: “We noted that COCOBOD had four specific activity funds with balances in the trial balance totaling GH¢60,172,115.38, which were nonexistent as of the time of the audit.”



The management of COCOBOD, according to the report, “asserted that the funds were invested but have depleted over time, hence the static figure in the trial balance over the two-year period.”



The report said the “funds could have been used up for other activities other than those earmarked thereby depriving COCOBOD of the purpose for which those funds were set aside.”



“We urged the management to appropriate funds into the respective fund accounts and invest same to meet the purpose for which the funds were established”, the report said, adding: “Additionally, the management should refrain from diverting funds from a specific-purposed fund in all its future transactions."



Cocobod’s management responded: “Farmers’ Social Security Fund, Farmers Housing Fund, Depreciation Fund, and Farmers Welfare Fund, are expected to be funded through excess or surplus funds after all costs (i.e., direct cost, another direct cost, and farmer services cost) has been provided for in the budget.”



“Consistently, the world market prices of cocoa have been relatively low making it difficult for Cocobod to finance the respective funds," the state company said.



It added: “The respective funds will be appropriately funded as prices on the international market improves to enable Cocobod to make the required contribution.”