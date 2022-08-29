86 Ghanaian women receive entrepreneurial skills from Academy for Women Entrepreneurs

Business News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Eighty six (86) Ghanaian women entrepreneurs out of a batch of participants who enrolled as the fourth cohort beneficiaries of the United States Department of State’s Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) programme have successfully graduated.



The programme provided supplemental sessions facilitated by experienced women entrepreneurs and subject matter experts in finance, marketing, and logistics, as well as online education resources, fostered networks that supported access to mentorships, and connect women through existing U. S Government exchange programmes.



The event, hosted by the US Embassy’s implementing partner, the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Regional Leadership Centre (RLC) in Accra, saw the graduands awarded with Certificates of Participation and some souvenirs of the U.S Embassy.



The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) gives enterprising women the knowledge, networks and access they need to launch and scale successful businesses.



By promoting women’s economic opportunities and ensuring that women have the capabilities and resources needed to participate in the economy, the AWE program directly supports the U.S. National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality.



Delivering her speech at the graduation ceremony held on Saturday, 27th August 2022 in Accra, the Country Lead for AWE Ghana, and Project Director, YALI RLC, Dr Shola Safo-Duodu, explained that the participants were drawn from eight out of the 16 Regions in Ghana and aims to reach out very soon to cover the remaining eight Regions.



She acknowledged the remarkable contribution of the U.S Government in supporting Ghanaian women entrepreneurs in sharpening their skills and confidence towards marketing, proper accountancy, and pricing of products and services, excellent customer, as well as good financial management to enhance their inclusiveness on the competitive global market.



She however encouraged the participants to impact the knowledge received on the Ghanaian economy with their small, medium or large-scale businesses.



“There is enough space for you under the Ghanaian sky’s and beyond so we encourage you to pick your thoughts, brighten your corner and make the most of it while impacting on the Ghanaian economy in your small, medium or large scale businesses,”she said.



Some of the participants who graduated thanked the United States of America Government for giving them such an opportunity to enhance their business skills.