80% of Ghana’s current inflation rate due to global factors – Head of BoG Research

Business News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inflation for May hits 27.6 per cent



Surge in crude prices above the control of BoG, Dr Abradu-Otoo



Central bank to address domestic component of Ghana's inflation, Dr Abradu-Otoo



Head of Research at the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Philip Abradu-Otoo, has attributed the sharp rise in the country's inflation to global factors.



He indicated that the factors that accounted for the rise in Ghana's inflation rate 80% global and 20% domestic.



Speaking at the 8th edition of Absa-UPSA Law School quarterly banking roundtable in Accra, Dr Abradu-Otoo said the surge in prices of crude, metals, fertilizers, among other commodities were above the control of the central bank.



He was however optimistic that the rising inflation in the country would be salvaged soon due to the measures put in place by the central bank to curb the domestic contribution to inflation.



“We see a surge in global crude oil prices, is that in the control of the Central Bank ? No. We see a rise in the price of metals, this has fed through our consumer prices. We again see a global rise in food prices. Is that in the domain of the Central Bank ? No. Especially if you look at grains and cooking oil and other things. We also rise in the cost of Agricultural inputs with the most popular one being fertilizer. Is that in the control of the Central Bank ? No,” he said.



“All these factors have acted in concert. If you put them all together, I think the weight is 80% global and 20% domestic. I believe the Central Bank is doing what it can in its own little way to try to address the domestic component, with the hope that as we move along and as all these factors fizzle out, we’ll begin to see inflation decelerate nicely back into the target band,” he added.



It would be recalled that the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday, June 9 announced that inflation for May hit 27.6 per cent.



This represents a four percentage points increase compared to the 23.6 percent recorded in April 2022.



In a latest report released by GSS and sighted by GhanaWeb shows that the drivers of the country's inflation were largely driven by food, non-food products and imported goods.