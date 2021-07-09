€80-million-euro Bank Hospital to run as a commercial entity – Dr Addison

Business News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Governor of the Bank of Ghana has disclosed that the bank's newly commissioned hospital will operate on a business module that will be managed by private sector players.



The hospital which will serve staff of the central bank and the general public will provide world-class Out Patient Department services, diagnostics, and medical urology.



Speaking at a ceremony in Accra to officially commission the Bank Hospital, Dr Ernest Addison explained that the Board and Management following recommendations from the Implementation Committee opted for a management model of over three to five years.



"The Board and Management decided to carefully craft a path that would ensure sustainably managing this hospital to best serve the interest of the bank and the country at large,” the governor said.



“Therefore, the Board, having recognized that the bank lacked the expertise to effectively manage a hospital complex, initiated a process to partner the private sector to effectively and sustainably manage The Bank Hospital," he added.



He continued, “On the business model guiding the operations of a hospital, the Implementation Committee recommended that The Bank Hospital should be set up as a commercial entity operating as a general hospital, to provide world-class OPD services, diagnostic services and medical urology.”



Dr Ernest Addison said the hospital will be operated via a multi-disciplinary teamwork approach with the clinical business units at the OPD being allowed to generate its own income to meet some of its operational costs.



The construction of the Bank Hospital located at East Cantonments started under the former Governors of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Henry Wampah and Dr Abdul Nashiru Issahaku and followed through by the current governor and his two deputies, Dr Ernest Addison, Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi and Dr. Maxwell Opoku Afari respectively.