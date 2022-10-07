8 coldstores abscond from GRA’s grip

Business News of Friday, 7 October 2022

About eight cold stores within the Tema cold store enclave at a place known as Takyi Yard in Community 1, have absconded upon receiving hints that the Ghana Revenue Authority’s VAT invigilation taskforce was in the area to check if their businesses are tax compliant.



The eight have not erected any sign post of their business names, and some buyers who were around at the time of the visit confirmed not being issued VAT receipts.



The Area Enforcement Manager of GRA in charge of Accra Central, Joseph Annan who led the taskforce during the operations, told the B&FT that the shops would remain closed until the right thing is done.



“We will come back again to effect arrest since they have all run away,” Mr Annan said.



He said it was important for these cold stores to register and honour their tax obligations to government, a phenomenon that would enable them to be regarded as legal and responsible businesses.



Meanwhile, the Underbridge Event Centre at East Legon, have also been closed by the GRA for non-registration for VAT.



Others, including, Perez Frozen Foods, Isaac Glavi Trading Enterprise, Wanmafe Company Ltd, Josh Nartey Enterprise were also closed down and arrested for various infractions including non-registration, non-issuance among others.



The various infractions contravene the VAT Act 2013, Act 870.