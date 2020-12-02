Press Releases of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

787- NLA announces 4 Toyota Corolla christmas draw

Brand new Toyota corolla and GHS 212,500 jackpo

With a new big jackpot worth GHS 212,500, 787-NLA has rewarded its 48th Unique prize winner with a whooping GHS 20,000 cash prize.



Stephen Konto Darko who emerged the unique prize winner in week 48, draw 53 last Saturday, November 28 2020 bagging home GHS 20,000 shared his desire in completing his hospital project.



Flooded with joy, he urged the public to take the chance to participate in the *787#’s draw with a new jackpot value of GHS 212,500 this Saturday, 28th November 2020, as it’s real and indeed offers every person a great opportunity.



The Customer Experience person for 787 lotteries, Richard Akoto Bamfo, touted the lottery scheme for December.



“With the new big jackpot draws each Saturday in December, *787# offers a golden opportunity to participants to drive home 4 brand new Toyota corolla with only GHS 5”.



He added that, with the Saturday regular 787 lottery draw for the brand new Toyota Corolla and GHS 212,500 jackpot, there is the Special Tuesday draw where 50 players each pocket GHS 200 as well as the Special Thursday draw where 6 players are rewarded GHS 1,000 each.



All tickets purchased for the Special Tuesday and Thursday draws automatically qualify for the BIG GHS 212,500 Jackpot & the brand new Toyota draw on Saturday 5th December 2020.



To drive home, the brand new Toyota Corolla or bag home the GHS 212,500 jackpot prize simply dial *787# on your mobile, Select “play now”, Enter participation and confirm your mobile money pin for payment.

A ticket is only GHS 5 and your phone number is your participation in the draw.



You can play at your convenience on all networks, and anywhere in Ghana.

With *787#, every player can be a winner.

