76% of businesses expect no change in performance - IEA survey

Business News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

71% of businesses expect a better business performance in 2022



Business owners optimistic of reduction in COVID-19 expenditure



Ghanaian businesses want government to reduce taxes



Majority of businesses (76%) surveyed by the Institute of Economic Affairs 2021 Business Confidence Survey say they do not expect much change in their business performance in the next six months while (71%) are however expecting a better business performance.



In total, 200 Business Executives were sampled but only 157 of them responded representing approximately 78.5 percent.



Majority of businesses (68%) reported no change in performance during the last six months. It was followed by those (55%) that experienced worse performance.



With regard to the business areas whose operations were largely affected in the last six months, the business executives said cost of operations have mostly increased, but COVID-19 related expenditure has largely reduced.





For expectations about the areas of business in the next six months of 2022, business executive expects profits to increase, while COVID-19 related expenditure is expected to witnessed a reduction.



On macroeconomic expectations in the next six months of 2022, the businesses said economic growth will mostly increase, whilst inflation reduces.



On the assessment of the business environment in the last six months of 2021, 64 percent of the businesses said they expect no change.



The most important constraints facing businesses were high utility charges, high government taxes and charges and high rate of public corruption.



In terms of critical interventions from government to improve the business environment, majority of the businesses called for reduction in government taxes and charges as well as reduce the macroeconomic environment.



The businesses sampled were largely retail and wholesale trade. In terms of their ages, there were between four and 10 years old.



The survey was conducted between July and September 2021.



The IEA said results will be used to formulate recommendations that will be disseminated to policy makers and relevant stakeholders and backed by advocacy to push for their implementation.



The IEA survey conducted this year sought views of business executives or owners on business performance, business environment, business constraints and desired policy interventions.