$750million Afreximbank loan: Government's decision to set aside $37m wise – Dr. Peprah

Business News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Associate Professor of Finance at Andrews University in Michigan, USA, Dr. Williams Peprah, has stated that the establishment of an escrow account by the government is a prudent way for the country to be able to pay interest accrued on the $750million Afrexim loan facility when it is due in 6months.



His comments come after the government was questioned on the whereabouts of $37million out of the approved $750million Afrexim loan facility.



In the government’s response, it stated that an escrow account had been created for the GH¢37million which means that $37 million of the $750 million loan has been set aside to pay interests on the loan when payment time is due.



Dr. Peprah said, “the establishment of the escrow account is to help the government manage its cash flows to be able to meet the payment [interest], in other words not to default on the interest payments.”



According to him, despite this being a good measure by the government, parliamentary approval needs to be sought.



“Legally, the government may have to go back to parliament if they want to put this escrow account in place. But I’m sure the government is trying to be more prudent in its cash flow management and to assure Afreximbank that it will pay back the $750 million. It will be very suicidal if the government fails to pay the interest due in six months’ time,” he added.



The finance expert however added that “if the government is able to collect its revenue as planned [meet revenue target], we’ll get the money to be able to put it back or put it at a place where we took the $37 million from.”



