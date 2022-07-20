$750 million loan agreement approved by parliament

Business News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minority makes U-turn to support approval of $750million loan



Afreximbank loan facility to shore up country’s foreign reserves



$750m loan to be acquired for infrastructure projects



A $750million Afreximbank loan agreement has been approved by parliament.



The loan which forms part of a $1 billion loan government is seeking to pay for infrastructure projects across the country is to also help shore up foreign reserves according to 3news reports.



The minority in parliament had earlier kicked against the loan whiles noting that some projects captured under the loan agreement were duplicated.



However, whiles parliament was providing the details, the Minority withdrew its opposition.



Speaking on the floor of parliament, ranking member of the Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson said the move is to shore up the country’s international reserves.



Ranking Member on the roads and transport committee Kwame Governs Agbodza however told journalists that the Minority was not necessarily opposed to the deal.



However, it wants the finance minister to come clean on the components of the facility.



“We have noticed some projects being duplicated in the agreement. We do not believe this is right and we will not encourage it. We want some clarifications. The real problem in the Eastern corridor is the Oti-Damongo session, which the Chinese have failed to deliver, and we are encouraging the Minister for Roads and Highways to terminate the contract and reward it.”



“If we have any resources, we should be setting aside some money for the new contractor to complete the session… We believe that the breakdown is not satisfactory. We are not necessarily opposed to the $750 million.



“We only want to get things clearer. The information we have gathered so far is too limited,” he added.





SSD/FNOQ