75 GPHA Fire Brigade recruits pass out

Business News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: Eye on Port

A passing out ceremony for 75 Fire Brigade recruits of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority who will be working in the Port of Tema has been held at the Fire Academy Training School in Accra.



The recruits comprised 19females and 56males. They were taken through hydraulics, chemistry of combustion, pumps and primers amongst others in the 4-week training and demonstrated their skills in some operational drills.



The Chief Fire Officer in a speech read on his behalf by the DCFO Edward Ashong, Director of Human Resource and Training said the training has boosted the confidence of the new recruits and thus will enhance their overall performance.



“Ahead of you lies ahead years of service to the people of this great nation. For you to be successful, continue to remind yourselves of the 8 cardinal points of a fireman. I wish all of you good health with a bright future,” he said.



The Director of Port of Tema, Sandra Opoku was optimistic the new recruits will be able to discharge their duties in a professional manner to safeguard the Ports of Ghana.



“We continue to equip our Fire and Safety department with the appropriate equipment and augment our staff while sparing no effort in ensuring that our newly recruited firemen receive the requisite training to enable them discharge their responsibilities efficiently. And we need a diligent joined up approach to safety to prevent both large scale disasters and smaller accidents that can be just as tragic for those affected by them,” she said.