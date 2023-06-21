70 pesewas out of every GH¢1 government raises from taxes wasted - ILAPI

Business News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI), in its 2022 government waste report, says the government wastes on average 70 pesewas out of every GH¢1 it receives from taxes.



The government waste report, which measured citizens’ perceptions of tax usage on key government projects, also revealed that 92% of Ghanaians are of the view that their taxes are being wasted by the government, with 90.5% of Ghanaians saying they do not trust the government with their taxes.



On citizens’ perceptions of some key projects and policies by the government, 72.5% of Ghanaians are of the view that using taxes on Ex-gratia is a waste of revenue, with 74% holding the view that the government is wasting taxes on appointees.



Additionally, 77.5% of Ghanaians held the view that the government wasted taxes on the collapse of banks, with 83% describing the government’s use of taxes for the national cathedral as waste.



On the government's planting for food and jobs project, 57.5% of Ghanaians are of the view that the government wasted taxes on the programme, while 62% of Ghanaians hold the view that youth employment programmes by the government are a waste of taxes, and 80% of Ghanaians are of the view that the government is wasting taxes on fighting galamsey.



The report recommended a stoppage in the politicization of developmental projects and the application of stricter sanctions on corrupt acts, as 80% of Ghanaians held the view that prosecution of corrupt leaders would regain the citizen’s trust in government, with 79% of Ghanaians held the view that the completion of abandoned projects is how government can earn back trust from citizens.